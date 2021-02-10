Boyle Wins Hard Fought Game Against Pulaski

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Boyle County Rebels (9-1) defeated the Pulaski County Maroons (6-5) Saturday, Feb. 6 on their home court, 70-59.

Junior William Carr came out with a hot hand hitting a 3-point shot to start the game. Senior Luke Sheperson hit his own 3-point shot and just like that, the Rebels led 6-0. However, Pulaski had no plans to roll over for Boyle. In the last minute of the first quarter, Pulaski cut Boyle’s lead to three points, 10-7, but with 31 seconds left senior Jagger Gillis scored. The Rebel defense prevented the Maroons from scoring in the final seconds and closed out the quarter, 12-7.

Boyle opened strong with their defense in the second quarter. Sheperson knocked the ball loose on defense which turned into an assist to junior Jakei Tarter and brought Boyle’s lead to 21-13. But again, Pulaski refused to give up and a 3-point shot by junior Zach Travis cut the lead to 21-18. Both teams battled back and forth, with Boyle ending the half up four points, 30-26.

Halfway through the third quarter, Boyle’s offense exploded and took a commanding 46-32 lead. Pulaski struggled to score against Boyle’s defense and ended the third quarter down 39-51.

