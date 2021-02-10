Admirals Come From Behind To Beat Patriots

Riley Johnson



Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Danville Admirals (9-4) played a close game against the Lincoln County Patriots (5-3), Friday, Feb. 5. The Admirals came out on top, 63-52.

Both teams stayed neck-and-neck with scoring going back and forth.

The Admirals took good shots, but they bounced off the rim. Lincoln, however, seemed to hit every shot. The first quarter ended with Danville trailing by 7, 11-4.

In the second quarter, the battle continued. Danville finally got shots to begin falling and cut Lincoln’s lead to five, 22-17 at the end of the first half.

After halftime, Danville found their rhythm and put up more shots up and went on a 16 point scoring run. Danville took the lead away from Lincoln County at the end of the third quarter 37-35.