William Pittman Jr., 81, of Harrodsburg, widower of Carolyn Phillips Pittman, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester.

Born Feb. 26, 1939, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Clarence and Louise Lyons Pittman.

He was the owner and operator of Pittman’s Produce.

Survivors include: one sister, Alice Baker, and several nieces and nephews.