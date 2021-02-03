Titans Roar Past Wildcats, 65-45

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer Titans (4-1) were back on the road in Louisville on Saturday, Jan. 30, where they faced the Whitfield Academy Wildcats (0-3). The Titans were too much for the Wildcats with 10 players scoring and earned their fourth win of the season, 65-45.

The Titans started the game off slow, up only one point, 5-4, at the 3:41 minute mark. With only seconds left in the quarter sophomore Seth Caton scored off an assist from junior Brayden Dunn and closed out the quarter down one, 15-14.

