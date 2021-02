Shirlene P. Reed, 64, widow of Randall Keith Reed, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Signature Health Care at Summerfield Rehab and Wellness Center in Louisville.

Born Aug. 11, 1956, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul Wayne and Velda Emma Jean Hurst Peavler.

She was a homemaker, a member of Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church and most recently attended Indian Creek Baptist Church in Casey County.