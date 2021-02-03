Renew Your Driver’s License Online

State Extends Remote Renewal Services

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Gov. Andy Beshear has extended remote renewal for expired Kentucky driver’s license and ID cards. Mercer County residents can renew or replace their credentials online.

The governor’s executive order applies to Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits and state-issued identification cards that expired or will expire by June 30, 2021. Applicants who require driver testing performed by Kentucky State Police must successfully complete that step before renewing a credential.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of nearly 4,000 Kentuckians, so all of us have a responsibility to minimize its spread however we can,” Gov. Beshear said. “Mail-in renewal of driver’s licenses is just one way to enable people to stay healthy and avoid crowds.”

Those who qualify can apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county of residence. For Mercer County residents, visit kycourts.gov. From the drop down menu, select the Mercer Circuit Clerk, then select driver’s licensing. The options include scheduling and printing forms, said Dep. Clerk Kelly King.

The mail-in option is not available for REAL IDs or new standard licenses, permits and IDs, all of which must be renewed or obtained in person. Nor does it apply to commercial drivers. King said the office can also handle address changes, but applicants will have to provide proof of address.

Here is a quick guide to online services.

Replacing or renewing an expired or lost driver’s license, permit or ID card. Applicants must complete Form TC 94-191, which is available online at https://kycourts.gov/Documents/covid19/TC94191.pdf, and email it to the Mercer County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at [email protected] The clerk will use your existing photo, so you don’t need to submit a new photo.

You must submit your application and payment by mail or drop box to the Mercer County Judicial Center.

Applicants can pay by cash, check or money order through the secure drop box. If you choose to pay with a debit/credit card, the Court Clerk will call you to take your payment information over the phone. There will be a small processing fee when paying with a debit/credit card.

It will take five to seven days to receive your credential by mail once your application has been processed.

Get a Kentucky Driver’s Manual. Visit the Kentucky State Police website, www.kentuckystatepolice.org. Select the manual you need. It will download as a PDF document, which can be printed or saved to your computer.

Commercial Driver’s Licenses. CDLs are issued in-person at the Mercer County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. You can also obtain a CDL through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s regional office in Frankfort.

Road Testing. Visit https://kentuckystatepolice.org/drivers-testing to set up a test.

Contact Information. The Mercer Circuit Court Clerk’s office is located at the Mercer County Judicial Center (224 South Main Street, Harrodsburg). Phone: 734-8452. Fax: 734-8454

Payment options. Cash, check, money order. Pay online with ePay.