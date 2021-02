Anna “Margaret” Fitzgerald, 91, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at her son’s home.

Born Dec. 11, 1929, in Boyle County, she was the daughter of the late Leo and the late Edith (Chambers) Evans.

She was a tech at the Kentucky Historical Society and a member and past president of the V.F.W. Auxiliary No. 4075 in Frankfort.