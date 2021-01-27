Lady Titans Clip Eagles’ Wings

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Lady Eagles of Madison Southern (6-1) were the favorite going into Saturday’s match up against the Lady Titans (5-1), but Mercer hit the court with intensity and physicality to come out on top 75-40.

“I thought it was our best team basketball we’ve played this season,” said Lady Titans Head Coach Hayley Spivey.

Mercer opened the game with a three point shot by senior Ry’Ann Tharp and there was no looking back from there. In a little over a minute of play the Lady Titans had jumped out to a seven point lead. Their defensive pressure kept Madison off the boards until the 3:38 mark of the game.

Senior Stevie Shepherd had the hot hand with 10 points in the first quarter including a three pointer with only six seconds left to give the Lady Titans a 23 point lead, 25-2. Shepherd ended the game with a career high of 22 points.

“Stevie has really stepped up her game this season and her role drastically changed. Our team is depending on her to be a significant contributor and she has worked really hard in the pre-season to elevate her game,” said Spivey.

