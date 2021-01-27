Intensity Pushes Lady Rebels Past Lady Pats, 56-30

Riley Johnson

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Lady Rebels came out with intensity against the Lady Patriots and blew out Lincoln County 56-30 on Friday, Jan. 22.

In the first quarter, both of the young teams struggled to get points on the board and pushed their defense for the majority of the first quarter. Boyle County ended the first quarter up nine points, 11-2.

The second quarter of the game played out differently. Lincoln County racked up the fouls, a total of 11 fouls in the first half of the game. Boyle capitalized at the line and ended the half up 29-9.

