County OKs Raising Fees At Animal Shelter

Shelter Will Begin Charging $35 Surrender Fee

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer County Fiscal Court voted to increase and add fees at the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

At their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, the magistrates voted to raise the reclaim fee—for owners whose animals have been picked up the by the shelter—from $16 to $25, plus tax.

They also voted to institute a surrender fee of $35 plus tax. The fees will go into effect on Feb. 1.

“They need it,” said Magistrate Jackie Claycomb, who moved to increase the fees. His motion passed unanimously.

County Attorney Ted Dean wondered if the surrender fees would disincentivize people from taking animals to the shelter.

“I don’t know if we’re helping ourselves,” Dean said.

He was told Mercer is one of the only local counties that do not charge a surrender fee. Claycomb said the shelter doesn’t get many surrenders. He said the staff is doing a good job getting animals to rescue.

