William Lorenzo “Rennie” Trigg, 52, of Harrodsburg, husband of Amy Trigg, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Jan. 19, 1968, in Lebanon, he was the son of the late James and Anna Rose (Coleman) Trigg.

He was a graduate of Washington County High School in Springfield and an employee of the Essity/Wausau Factory.