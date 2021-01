Vera Mae Kurtz Patterson, 104, widow of David Houston Patterson, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the The Willows in Harrodsburg.

Born March 1, 1916, in Garrard County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and the late Mary (Giles) Kurtz.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Forks of Dix River Baptist Church.