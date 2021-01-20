Leo Sinkhorn Jr., 58, husband of Kathleen Ann Miller Sinkhorn, of Junction City, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 20, 1962, in Danville he was the son of Doris Marie Anderson Sinkhorn and the late Leo “Corky” Sinkhorn Sr.

He was a 1980 Boyle County High School graduate, was a Mason and a member of the Franklin Lodge No. 28 F & AM, a member of the Junction City First Baptist Church, a member of the Junction City Fire and Rescue and retired from the Burgin School System.