Lady Titans turn on in second half to beat Lady Jaguars

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer County Lady Titans defeated the Lady Jaguars of East Jessamine, 69-43, Friday, Jan. 15 in a tale of two halves.

In the first half of the game, Mercer made Jessamine look like a much better team than they were with multiple turnovers, poor shot selection and a lack of defensive rebounding.

Mercer struggled with the defensive play from East’s Jermyra Christian and Iesha Dean. Both teams traded points and lead and with 11 seconds left in the first quarter East turned the ball over, but Mercer failed to capitalize on the mistake and ended the quarter tied, 13-13.

To read the complete story, pick up this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald or subscribe online at www.harrodsburgherald.com.