Lady Rebels Enjoy Turnaround Victory In First Game

Boyle County Lady Rebels basketball (1-0) opened their 2021 season with a 49-40 come from behind victory against the McCreary Central Lady Raiders (0-4).

Boyle struggled for most of the first two quarters, shooting just 6-28 from the floor while accumulating five turnovers. Sophomore forward Ella Coffey found her way into foul trouble and didn’t see much action in the opening 16 minutes of play.

Head Coach Ryan Wiersma anticipated a bumpy start in the Lady Rebels opening game, especially when many of his players had little to no varsity experience.

