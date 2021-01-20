| logout
KU To Shut Down E.W. Brown Coal Burner By End Of Decade
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
[email protected]
KU is looking to replace at least three coal burning units—including one at the E.W. Brown Generating Station in Burgin—by the end of this decade.
Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company (KU) recently issued a request for proposals to meet the potential energy shortfall created when they retire Mill Creek Units 1 and 2, which are located in Louisville, and E.W. Brown Unit 3 later this decade.
The coal-fired units are reaching the end of their economic lives and KU is looking at all available generation options for the future.