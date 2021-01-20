Don Stiglich, 77, widower of Brenda Royalty Stiglich, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Born Nov. 3, 1943, in Chicago, Ill. He was the son of the late Stanley A. Stiglich of Cornishville.

He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, attended Hebron Baptist Church and retired as a conductor for Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Survivors include: one daughter, Malissa (David) Thompson; one son, Dennis (Pam) Stiglich; fiancé, Linda Joyce Watts and five grandchildren, Mason Ezra Thompson, Julia Katherine Stiglich, Kennedy Paige Thompson, Cameron Jacob Stiglich and Avery Brooke Thompson.

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 15, at Ransdell’s Funeral Chapel, with Brother George Dye and Doug Wesley officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.