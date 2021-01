Brenda Muriel Kallam, 81, Danville, KY, widow of Roy B. Kallam, died Monday, January 18, 2021, at The Landmark Of Danville. Born October 16, 1939, in Danville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Landon and Bessie (Minter) Keatts. Brenda was a retired Daycare Owner and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Danville.