Amy Sue Kendrick, 46, Mackville, wife of David Kendrick, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home.

Born Nov. 18, 1974, in Boyle County, she was the daughter of Earl Kent and Linda (Akers) Nichols of Harrodsburg.

She was a customer service rep for Wassau Paper and Kentucky Farm Bureau and was a member of the Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church.