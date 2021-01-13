Smooth Transition On Harrodsburg City Commission

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The newly elected Harrodsburg City Commission held their first meeting via Zoom on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

One of the first orders of business was assigning departments for the commissioners. The two incumbent retained oversight over the departments. Commissioner Scott Moseley will continue to oversee the city’s police, fire and communications departments while Commissioner Marvin “Bubby” Isham will oversee the city’s cemetery and wastewater treatment plant. The newest city commissioners were assigned departments. Commissioner Billy Whitenack will oversee the water treatment plant and water and wastewater maintenance departments while Commissioner Ruth Ann Bryant will oversee the city’s public works department.

The commission also voted to name Whitenack, the top vote-getter during last year’s general election, as mayor pro tem and authorized Whitenack to sign checks.

It was a smooth transfer of power. Mayor Art Freeman warned the new city commissioners not to expect that all the time.

“Don’t get used to 25 minute commissioner meetings,” Freeman said.

The commission voted to allow Mayor Art Freeman to discuss hiring Joni House, the retired manager at Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site. House will help the city become a certified local government. If she accepts the offer, she will earn $20 an hour and work 10 hours a week, with the city providing an office and equipment. Mayor Freeman said the city will pay House $10,000 a year and she will receive no vacation time or benefits. In addition to helping the city update its historic preservation guidelines, House is a grant writer.

“She’ll pay her way,” Freeman said.

