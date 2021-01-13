Eagles Top Pioneers 82-74
Joe Mathis
Contributing Writer
[email protected]
It was a tale of two halves Saturday for the Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Pioneers.
After a first half that saw the Pioneers shoot nearly 54 percent from the field, that script flipped in the second half—and flipped quickly—as the Eagles clawed back from a 10 point first-half deficit to beat the Pioneers for the second time this season.
CU Harrodsburg jumped out to a double digit lead midway through the first half, and despite seeing that margin evaporate down to a three point lead with just over a minute to go, the Pioneers ended the first half on a 6-0 run after Chris Rawlins made a jumper, followed by a Kereion Douglas layup and a Rawlins layup as the first half clock expired.
Rawlins’ last second layup gave the Pioneers a 39-30 lead at the half but head Coach Austin Sparrow told his team that Alice Lloyd would start to hit their shots. And that they did.