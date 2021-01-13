Burgin Falls To Buckhorn In Season Opener

Riley Johnson

Herald Staff Intern

[email protected]

After rescheduling games due to COVID-19, the Burgin Bulldogs finally made it onto the basketball court and faced the Buckhorn Wildcats Friday, Jan. 9, 2021. Burgin Head Coach Troy Thomas can always count on his team to hustle, but the Bulldogs couldn’t shut down Buckhorn’s Christian Collins and lost their season opener 78-35.

“Buckhorn’s 2-2-1 gave us a lot of problems, their press caused us to turn over the ball a lot and really just gave us a hard time throughout the game. With us having so much pressure on us we had a lot of forced turnovers and over all they are a very good team with some great players,” said Thomas.

Junior John Boursaw led his team with 17 points and was consistent on his threes throughout the game hitting, five.

Burgin competed with Buckhorn through the first quarter, only down three points, 13-10. Boursaw scored his first two 3s and sophomore Jacob Qualls added two more buckets.

