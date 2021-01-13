Army Seeks Family’s Help To Bring Sgt. Yandell Terhune Back Home

The U.S Army is seeking help in identifying one of the Harrodsburg Tankers who never made it back home.

Relatives of 1st Sgt. Yandell Terhune, of D Company, 192nd Tank Battalion—better known as the Harrodsburg Tankers—are being asked to provide DNA to help identify his remains.

Terhune was born on July 23, 1919, in Mercer County to Verna Cunningham-Terhune and Alonzo Terhune. According to bataanproject.com, Terhune’s family, which included his two brothers and sisters, lived at 611 East Street in Harrodsburg. He worked at a restaurant and enlisted in the Kentucky National Guard on Aug. 18, 1939. While at Ft. Knox, he lost both front teeth when his tank hit a tree stump.

Terhune was inducted into the U.S. Army on Nov. 25, 1940. The Tankers arrived in the Philippines in November 1941 and were sent to Fort Stotsenburg, Clark Field. On Dec. 8, 1941, Clark Field was attacked by the Japanese Imperial Armed Forces. After months of bitter fighting, the Tankers were ordered to surrender on April 9, 1942.

Terhune was sent to the notorious Cabanatuan Prison Camp. At its peak, Cabanatuan held approximately 8,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war. By the time the camp was liberated in early 1945, approximately 2,800 Americans had died at Cabanatuan. As many as 50 POWs died each day. Terhune is believed to have died of malaria on Sunday, July 12, 1942, at approximately 8 a.m. He was the 789th POW to die in the camp.

