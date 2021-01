Michael Wayne Robinson, 67, of Harrodsburg, husband of Vicki Gaye Bugg Robinson, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Born Oct. 26, 1953, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late J.C. and Hilda Joyce (Warner) Robinson Jr.

He was a graduate of Mercer County High School, a United States Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, was a supply coordinator for the Adena Springs Farm in Versailles and was a member of the Cornishville Baptist Church.