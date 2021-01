Malinda Jane Taylor, 73, of Harrodsburg, widow of Justin Jerry Taylor, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born June 26, 1947, in Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late George and Gladys Lyons Thornton.

She was a former employee of Signet Systems, a retired teller with the Community Trust Bank and was a member of The Carpenters Christian Church.