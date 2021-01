Keith Douglas Moss, 55, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort.

Born April 24, 1965, in Harrodsburg he was the son of Juanita (Keeling) Moss and the late Robert Lee Moss.

He was a 1983 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, a former employee of Signet and Hobart in Danville and attended the Bethel #1 Cumberland Presbyterian Church.