George William Trigg, 63, of Harrodsburg, husband of Bonita Inez (Yates) Trigg, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born July 17, 1957, in Springfield, he was the son of the late William Ike and Jean Alice (Raines) Trigg.

He was a graduate of Washington County High School in Springfield, a factory employee for Curtis Maruyasu America, Inc. in Lebanon and was a member of the First Baptist Church.