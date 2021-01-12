Dorothy Scrogham

Dorothy Fay Scrogham, 98, of Harrodsburg, widow of Charles Everette Scrogham, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Willows in Harrodsburg.

Born May 8, 1922, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Lena (Sanford) Shewmaker.

She was a retired Cricketeer Manufacturing seamstress and had been the oldest living member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church.

Survivors include: nieces and nephews, Brenda Stanley, Frankie Huffman, DeeDee (Tim) Helmers, Jeri Shannon Huffman, Scooter (Jessica) Huffman, Jennifer Bradley, and Jeff Stanley and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Huffman, and one nephew, Jerry Huffman.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to The Willows of Harrodsburg for all the love and care they provided. “Rachel, Misty, Sarah, Julie, Deonna, Jenny and Brittany, we are forever grateful!”

Funeral services were held, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with Lynn Releford officiating. Burial was in the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Scooter and Jessica Huffman, Tim and DeeDee Helmers, Jeri Shannon Huffman and Hunter Hanks.

Honorary pallbearers were The Wiillows at Harrodsburg nursing staff.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Willows at Harrodsburg, 180 Lucky Man Way, Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

