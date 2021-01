Cody John Whalen, 24, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Harrodsburg.

Born Feb. 4, 1996, in Bradenton, Fla., he was the son of Kevin and Donna (Jenkins) Whalen, of Charleston, West Virginia.

He was a graduate of Bryan Station High School, in Lexington and was a maintenance technician at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lexington.