Christopher Kent Ogle, 38, of Lucasville, Ohio, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 202,1 at Edgewood Manor in Ohio.

Born Oct. 7, 1982, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Dusty and Jeannette Ogle.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: two sisters, Maxie Lyons-Ogle and Rebecca Cox both of Harrodsburg and three nephews, Davelle Smith, Davonta Smith and Cecil Lee Cox.