William Melvin Storey, 85, of Harrodsburg, husband of Carolyn Faye Roundtree Storey, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, in Lexington.

Born Feb. 16, 1935, in Nicholas County, he was the son of the late Donald and the late Ethel (Lawrence) Storey.

He served in the U.S. Navy, was a retired manager for IBM Inc. and a member of the New Providence Presbyterian Church.