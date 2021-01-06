Titans Roar Past The FCA Lions In Season Opener

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

High school basketball finally returned for the Mercer County Titans boys basketball team on Monday, Jan. 4, when they earned their first victory over the Frankfort Christian Academy Lions, 77-39.

“I was very happy with how the game went. They played exceptionally hard and played well on the offensive end. Dealing with the difficulties of COVID and the youth of our team, I was proud that they were able to translate what we have been working on in practice to the game,” said Head Coach Josh Hamlin.

FCA’s Brady Barnes put up the first points of the night, but Mercer’s Brayden Dunn quickly answered with a basket of his own.

Senior Sam Baughman showed his leadership on the floor earning his first basket and then hustled back on defense to force the FCA turnover. Baughman had a career high of 28 points for the night.

“Sam works hard in the classroom, at practice and in the game. We know he is going to draw defensive attention as we play and he is prepared for that. I can’t say enough about Sam, he is a terrific kid from a terrific family and I know he is going to have a great senior season,” said Hamlin.

To read the complete story, pick up this week’s edition of The Harrodsburg Herald or subscribe online at www.harrodsburgherald.com.