Teresa Ann Davis, 73, of Harrodsburg, wife of James “Jim” B. Davis, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at her home.

Born May 14, 1947, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Emma (Weldon) Hendren.

She was a former driver’s licensing clerk for the Mercer County Circuit Court, worked at Red Wings Shoes and Broaddus Department Store, and was a member of the Pioneer Baptist Church.