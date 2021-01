Ronald Keith Wilham, 54, of Harrodsburg, husband of Rebecca Lynn Willoughby, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born Sept. 21, 1966, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Ronald J. and Daphyne (Watts) Wilham.

He was a Hitachi Automotive Systems employee and was a Baptist.