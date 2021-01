Robert Lee Shewmaker, 95, of Salvisa, husband of Dora Manuel “Dottie” Shewmaker, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home.

Born Sept. 24, 1925, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Cletus and the late Annie (Fallis) Shewmaker.

He was a farmer, truck driver and was a member of the Salvisa Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Ronald Shewmaker of Salvisa, six grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.