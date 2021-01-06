Robert Ammon

Robert C. Ammon, husband of the late Marjorie Ammon, passed away Saturday Jan. 2, 2021.

He was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Arthur and Viola Hawk Ammon on Feb. 24, 1927. Mr. Ammon was an acoustical contractor and a veteran of the United States Navy.

He spent his childhood in Northern Kentucky working for his family at Brown’s Dry Cleaners. He and his wife Marjorie enjoyed traveling, taking many cruises across the world.

Mr. Ammon loved his church, Salvisa Baptist Church and enjoyed golfing, fly-fishing, bowling and playing bridge. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by: his daughter, Linda Prewitt of Salvisa; his son, Tom (Gary Lawson) Ammon of California; his brother, Jack Ammon of Burlington; grandchildren, Amy Owens, Clifton Prewitt, Ryan Yocum and Ian Yocum; great grandchildren, Kayla Owens Young, Lincoln Owens, Brinkley Prewitt and Elle Prewitt; and great great granddaughter, River Jade Young.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patty Ammon; and brothers, Paul Ammon and Richard “Dick” Ammon.

A Celebration of Mr. Ammon’s life will be held at a later date when it is safe to be together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salvisa Baptist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

