No Way To Start The New Year: Man Arrested For Attempted Burglary

A local man is in jail after attempting to break into a Mercer County home on New Year’s Day.

And while jail may not be the ideal way to kick off 2021, everyone can be glad the situation wasn’t much worse.

At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, Dep. Wes Gaddis of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint about a burglary in progress at a home on Irish Ridge Road.

When Gaddis arrived, he found Michael Wayne Tyler, 42, of Harrodsburg, trying to gain entry into the home.

Tyler had used a small table to break the glass out of the front door, the deputy said.

Gaddis said Tyler did not know the homeowner, who lives alone.

He said Tyler, who appeared to be intoxicated, claimed people were after him and he was trying to find somewhere to hide.

“He’s lucky he didn’t get inside,” Gaddis said.

