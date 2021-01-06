MLK Day Goes Virtual With Community Conversation

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The 15th annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration in Mercer County will be celebrated virtually on Monday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m.

“Since this is our 15th consecutive year we wanted to make sure we celebrated,” said Luci Hockersmith, one of the organizers of the event. “This year we will have a panel of six pastors answering submitted questions to set a stage for community conversations in the future.”

Community members are being encouraged to submit questions and topics to the panel prior to the event.

“We want to discuss everything that has happened over the last 15 years,” said Hockersmith. “We want to celebrate how far we have come as well as where we need to go still.”

Hockersmith wants to celebrate diversity in leadership seen in the last year.

“The election of Ruth Ann Bryant as City Commissioner, the appointment of Tiffany Yeast who not only serves on the Tourist Commission Board but now serves on the Extension Offices Board as well are all celebrations of diversity in leadership in Mercer County,” said Hockersmith. “We want to lay the ground work to enable steps to keep the momentum going and we hope the community conversation this Martin Luther King Day will set the stage for future virtual conversations.”

Participants will need to register using the link https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6YHvXZZEsiqUkND

