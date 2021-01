Mary Lou Kennedy Newsome, 80, of Salvisa, widow of Caleb Donald Newsome died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born April 22, 1940, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joe Lloyd and Laura Mae Peercy Kennedy.

She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church, a retired Walmart claims manager for and a bus monitor for the Mercer County School System.