Mary Graham By Harrodsburg Herald | January 6, 2021 | 0 Mary Graham, 75, of Harrodsburg, widow of Millard Graham died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Harrodsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at the Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home.