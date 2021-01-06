Lady Titans Dominate FCA To Start The Season

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer County Lady Titans finally made it onto the court after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association pushed the season back multiple times due to COVID-19. In a girl/boy double header, the Lady Titans faced the Frankfort Christian Academy Lions to start the season. Mercer easily handled FCA, 72-21, and put a mark in the win column for the first game of the season.

“I was very pleased with our energy and effort. I thought the girls did a good job of coming out ready to play. It’s been a tough start to this season, not knowing if we would play or not, so for them to come out in game one with lots of energy was great,” said Head Coach Hayley Spivey.

Sophomore Timberlynn Yeast put the first points up of the game and hustled back to play defense breaking up passes and forcing the turnover which she fed back to Anna Kate Drakeford and Lyndsay Jessie. In the first two minutes, Mercer jumped out 12-4.

The Lions were not prepared for the Lady Titans physical play. The defense earned a 10 second call in the backcourt and forced yet another turnover.

While Spivey was pleased with their press, she said there is still defensive work to be done, “We still have some things to work on. One thing we will start focusing on will be defensive rebounding.”

