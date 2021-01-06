James “Jim” Miller

James Hugh “Jim” Miller, 80, of Harrodsburg died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond.

Born Dec. 5, 1940, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Wayne Hugh and Mary Hayes (Baker) Miller.

He was a graduate of Harrodsburg High School; received a bachelor’s of science degree in general studies and psychology from the University of Kentucky; was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving at the beginning of the Vietnam Era; a licensed private pilot; a certified graphoanalyst; and former employee of the Harrodsburg Herald, where he established and published the Mercer Magazine.

He was a member of the Harrodsburg Historical Society, where he was past president and long-time board member, created the Historical Society website, started the newsletter, created the Homes Tour and Tea Room, was a constant researcher and long-time volunteer in the Harrodsburg Historical Society Research Library, a cemetery records keeper where he published numerous volumes of cemetery records for Mercer County, and most recently owned and published “Mercer Online,” a website which recorded current deaths of residents of Mercer and Washington counties.

Survivors include: one sister, Deborah Carole Miller (Charlie) Roach of Summerfield, Florida, one nephew and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by one brother, David Stewart Miller.

There will be no services or visitation.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Harrodsburg Historical Society, 220 South Chiles Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330.

