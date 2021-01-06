| logout
Fiscal Court To Give Bailiffs A Raise
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
[email protected]
The Mercer County Fiscal Court has taken steps to avoid a possible shortage in bailiffs at the judicial complex. But bailiffs will not see a raise until sometime next year.
The fiscal court has been repeatedly warned about a possible shortage in bailiffs at the Mercer County Judicial Center due to low pay. According to the court security office, Boyle County pays $10 and Anderson County pays $11. Only Mercer County just pays the $9 an hour. The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts pays the first $9 an hour.
The judicial complex is allotted 12 bailiffs. If there aren’t enough officers to provide security, deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office would have to serve as bailiffs.