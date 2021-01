Ethel Mae Lawson, 89, Danville, formerly of Salvisa, widow of Lewis Edward Lawson, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born April 25, 1939, in Casey County, she was the daughter of the late William and Mable (Wilson) Murphy.

She was a retired Breuning Bearing employee.