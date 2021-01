Ernest Long, 87, of Danville, widower of Nancy Patterson Long died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Born March 20, 1933, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Ed and Addie Royalty Long.

He was a retired employee of Thom McAn and a member of the New Harmony Baptist Church in Mackville.