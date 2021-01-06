Deborah Bottom By Harrodsburg Herald | January 6, 2021 | 0 Deborah Bottom, 62, wife of Wathan Lee Bottom, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Arrangements are incomplete at the Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Ronald Wilham January 6, 2021 | No Comments » Robert Shewmaker January 6, 2021 | No Comments » William Storey January 6, 2021 | No Comments » Margaret Sims January 6, 2021 | No Comments » David Reeves January 6, 2021 | No Comments »