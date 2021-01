David Reeves, 64 of Burgin, husband of Wanda Lee Brady, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Jan. 31, 1956, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Felix and the late Edna Kathryn (Logsdon) Reeves.

He was a farmer and a self employed auto mechanic.