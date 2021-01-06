Coleman Hired As New Building Inspector

Robert Moore

Jack Coleman has been hired as the new building inspector.

Coleman, who has served as Harrodsburg city commissioner and as Mercer County’s representative in the state legislature, will replace Bill Durham, who retired at the end of the year.

While officially a county employee, half of Coleman’s $38,000 per year salary will be paid by the city government. His employment has been approved by both the Harrodsburg City Commission and the Mercer County Fiscal Court. City and county officials, as well as representatives from the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning Commission, interviewed Coleman and three other applicants for the position. Coleman was the only one to have earned his B1 residential building inspector certification. He has not yet received his M1 residential mechanical inspector certification. If Coleman has not received his M1 certification by Feb. 1, 2021, the city and county will resume accepting applications.

