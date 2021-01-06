Buchanan Named KFCA Coach Of The Year

Sam Warren

David Buchanan has been honored by fellow high school football coaches as the Kentucky Football Coaches Association (KFCA) Coach of the Year. Buchanan was recently chosen as the best coach in Class 3A by the KFCA and was also recognized in the same manner for the 2015 and 2019 seasons.

As president of the KFCA, Buchanan was an integral advocate for the playing of fall sports following the cancellation of the spring 2020 season and believes this award is as much a recognition of high school football coaches across the state and their efforts to make the 2020 football season happen as it is a recognition of Mercer’s program.

“At Mercer, we had a very good team, and statewide, our Kentucky Football Coaches Association worked like crazy so we could have a season. The players and coaches across the state did a super job in navigating COVID and we were able to have football in the fall of 2020,” said Buchanan.

