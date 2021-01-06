Blood Drive On Jan. 6 At Lions Park Community Center

Donate blood and receive a limited-edition KBC hoodie and a COVID antibody test at the blood drive on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street).

Kentucky Blood Center salutes the thousands of amazing donors who roll up their sleeves each year to save local lives at the area hospitals it serves. To show donors its appreciation, Kentucky Blood Center is offering limited-edition hoodie sweatshirts to donors through Jan. 24 (while supplies last).

In addition, all blood donations made through Jan. 31, 2021, will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Those who test positive could be recruited to donate convalescent plasma to help treat patients battling the novel coronavirus.

Blood donors who regularly donate at local blood drives ensure that blood is on the shelf in the hospitals for their neighbors who may need blood due to accidents, injuries and other surgeries and illnesses.

All donors will be entered to win a $50 Walmart gift card.

Blood donors must be 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.